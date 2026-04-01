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होम / खबरें / खेलकूद की खबरें / IPL 2026: SRH बनाम RR मुकाबले में वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 
IPL 2026: SRH बनाम RR मुकाबले में वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 
RR को मैच में करारी हार मिली (तस्वीर: एक्स/@IPL)

IPL 2026: SRH बनाम RR मुकाबले में वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 

लेखन आदर्श कुमार
Apr 26, 2026
12:12 am
क्या है खबर?

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2026 के 36वें मुकाबले में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (SRH) ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) को 5 विकेट से हरा दिया। RR ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 228/6 का स्कोर बनाया था। वैभव सूर्यवंशी ने 103 रन की पारी खेली थी। इसके बावजूद SRH ने मुकाबला 18.3 ओवर में ही जीत लिया। ईशान किशन ने 74 रन बनाए। वहीं, अभिषेक शर्मा ने 57 रन की पारी खेली। मैच के कई मजेदार मीम्स वायरल हुए। आइए उनपर नजर डालते हैं।

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