IPL 2026: SRH बनाम RR मुकाबले में वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स
क्या है खबर?
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2026 के 36वें मुकाबले में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (SRH) ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) को 5 विकेट से हरा दिया। RR ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 228/6 का स्कोर बनाया था। वैभव सूर्यवंशी ने 103 रन की पारी खेली थी। इसके बावजूद SRH ने मुकाबला 18.3 ओवर में ही जीत लिया। ईशान किशन ने 74 रन बनाए। वहीं, अभिषेक शर्मा ने 57 रन की पारी खेली। मैच के कई मजेदार मीम्स वायरल हुए। आइए उनपर नजर डालते हैं।
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went to school and learnt only 4 and 6 tables in maths class pic.twitter.com/IzZcZ0T62A— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2026
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Made century but lost the match pic.twitter.com/9INz5lmGh2— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2026
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL 1st ball boundary to— Aman_Chain 🏳️ (@Amanprabhat9) April 25, 2026
Bumrah - Six
Bhuvi - Four
Shardul - Six
Sundar - Six
Arshdeep - Four
Hazlewood - Four
Narine -Six
Cummins -Six pic.twitter.com/DKLZA7bt3s
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Nitish Kumar Reddy won POTM ✅— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2026
Praful Hinge won POTM ✅
Eshan Malinga won POTM ✅
Abhishek Sharma won POTM ✅
Ishan Kishan won POTM ✅
5 wins, 5 different POTM winners for Sunrisers Hyderabad - A total team work by Orange Army 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ymZSxnw5hF
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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Two Nation Theory— SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) April 25, 2026
36 Balls 100 40 Balls 50 pic.twitter.com/vnllx1aAPb
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103(37). KL got mogged by a 15 year old even on his finest day 😭 pic.twitter.com/gwWnmuOKcl— Arjun* (@mxtaverse) April 25, 2026
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SRH winning scenes 😂 pic.twitter.com/9bT0Q3afom— Raj Kmr ⁴⁵🐐 (@Rajkumar_PB45) April 25, 2026
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Almost 1000 runs will be hit today.— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 25, 2026
Meanwhile bowlers be like: pic.twitter.com/StqzBNp1Gh
ट्विटर पोस्ट
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Attitude like Virat Kohli— Amyy🌱 (@amyyyyy_18) April 25, 2026
Performance like Rohit Sharma
How bro became the captain of RR is still a mystery pic.twitter.com/y7iy8enc46