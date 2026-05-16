IPL 2026 में फिर फ्लॉप हुए अजिंक्य रहाणे, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स
क्या है खबर?
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2026 के 60वें मुकाबले में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) के कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे एक बार फिर फ्लॉप साबित हुए। उन्होंने 14 गेंदों का सामना किया और सिर्फ 14 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। उनके बल्ले से एक चौका और एक छक्का निकला। उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट केवल 100 की रही। इस सीजन रहाणे का बल्ला बिल्कुल खामोश रहा है। उनको सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया गया। ऐसे में आइए वायरल हुए मजेदार मीम्स देखते हैं।
प्रदर्शन
IPL 2026 में ऐसा रहा है रहाणे का प्रदर्शन
रहाणे ने 12 मैच खेले हैं और इसकी 12 पारियों में 22.81 की खराब औसत के साथ केवल 251 रन बनाए हैं। उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट सिर्फ 130.72 की रही है। उनके बल्ले से एक अर्धशतक निकला है और उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 67 रन रहा है। वहीं, मैच में उनके अलावा फिन एलन ने 35 गेंदों में 93 रन की पारी खेली। अंगकृष रघुवंशी के बल्ले से केवल 44 गेंदों में 82 रन निकले। कैमरून ग्रीन ने 52 रन बनाए।
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
Ajinkya Rahane: A Test batter who couldn't read the ball... coming in or swinging out? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qNa8PP4YPF— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 16, 2026
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
Ajinkya Rahane 🤝 Ruturaj Gaikwad 🤡🤡#KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/K8NeWtYppI— Shiv (@mr_Tubun) May 16, 2026
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
Ajinkya Rahane had claimed earlier this year that critics were “jealous” of his success and that he had the best IPL strike rate since 2023.— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) May 16, 2026
His returns this season have not quite backed that up 😐#KKR pic.twitter.com/DkR2C9KGQp
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
Ajinkya Rahane 😭 Finn Allen 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5CkZBnKxt7— Head (@JayRao577356) May 16, 2026
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
Is it necessary to open when you don't know how to play attacking cricket?— D.S. Bhati (@DSCricinfo789) May 16, 2026
Both are captains, that's why they are taking advantage of this position.
IPL 2026 Strike rate
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 124
Ajinkya Rahane - 130 pic.twitter.com/1AQJy4V9Ii
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
This is KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.— GOD (@golchiee) May 16, 2026
He dropped Fin allen from playing xi after he has scored 110 in his first 6 inning (200SR)
But he himself has scored only 251 runs in 12 innings with SR of 130. And he still walks out to bat with arrogance thinking he is better than everyone. pic.twitter.com/lsEiDV0VO8
ट्विटर पोस्ट
Twitter Post
Ajinkya Rahane today pic.twitter.com/2ry3BR3Lqj— babro ke abba (@Pahadi_baba3108) May 16, 2026