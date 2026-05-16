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होम / खबरें / खेलकूद की खबरें / IPL 2026 में फिर फ्लॉप हुए अजिंक्य रहाणे, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 
IPL 2026 में फिर फ्लॉप हुए अजिंक्य रहाणे, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 
अजिंक्य रहाणे इस संस्करण कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए हैं (तस्वीर: एक्स/@IPL)

IPL 2026 में फिर फ्लॉप हुए अजिंक्य रहाणे, वायरल हुए ये मजेदार मीम्स 

लेखन आदर्श कुमार
May 16, 2026
10:23 pm
क्या है खबर?

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2026 के 60वें मुकाबले में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) के कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे एक बार फिर फ्लॉप साबित हुए। उन्होंने 14 गेंदों का सामना किया और सिर्फ 14 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। उनके बल्ले से एक चौका और एक छक्का निकला। उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट केवल 100 की रही। इस सीजन रहाणे का बल्ला बिल्कुल खामोश रहा है। उनको सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया गया। ऐसे में आइए वायरल हुए मजेदार मीम्स देखते हैं।

प्रदर्शन 

IPL 2026 में ऐसा रहा है रहाणे का प्रदर्शन 

रहाणे ने 12 मैच खेले हैं और इसकी 12 पारियों में 22.81 की खराब औसत के साथ केवल 251 रन बनाए हैं। उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट सिर्फ 130.72 की रही है। उनके बल्ले से एक अर्धशतक निकला है और उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 67 रन रहा है। वहीं, मैच में उनके अलावा फिन एलन ने 35 गेंदों में 93 रन की पारी खेली। अंगकृष रघुवंशी के बल्ले से केवल 44 गेंदों में 82 रन निकले। कैमरून ग्रीन ने 52 रन बनाए।

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